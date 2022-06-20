‘He Will Be Executed’: Read The Chilling Death Threat Against Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, Mailed To His Wife — As FBI Launches Hunt For Culprit

At the first of the primetime hearings, Ivanka Trump said she “accepted” that former Attorney General Bill Barr had found no evidence of fraud that could overturn the 2020 election, despite her father repeatedly saying there was.

Barr told the panel that the claim from Trump was “bull----” and “unhinged from reality.”

It drew a stinging rebuke from the controversial former President, who went on his own social media platform, Truth Social, and derided his eldest daughter: “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”