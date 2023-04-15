Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan Shut Down By California Rep Katie Porter After He Compares Black Tennessee Lawmakers' Protest To 'Violent' January 6 Riots

katie porter shuts down piers morgan compares january riotspp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 15 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

TalkTV host Piers Morgan found himself in hot water with California representative Katie Porter and Bill Maher after drawing a comparison between two Black Tennessee lawmakers and January 6 rioters, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During this week's "Overtime" segment that airs after HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the panel received a question regarding state reps Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who were first expelled then reinstated to their positions after they used a bullhorn to protest for stronger gun control laws while inside of Tennessee's Senate building.

Article continues below advertisement
piers morgan twitter hacked tweets queen ed sheeran
Source: mega

Morgan cut in while the question was being read, claiming they "interrupted the proceedings" held by lawmakers.

"Which, of course, when that happened on January the 6th in a much larger and more violent way, all the people currently cheering on the two Tennessee legislators were the ones who would have been condemning and castigating what happened..."

Porter quickly interrupted to tell Morgan, "you're not actually comparing," to which he replied "no, no, I'm not," before she corrected him insisting, "you actually did just compare."

Article continues below advertisement
aaaa
Source: mega

"No, no. Here is what I’m comparing. When you have a mob of protesters and they’re going into a legislative chamber, whether it’s at the Capitol or whether it’s in Tennessee, the principle is the same," the 58-year-old broadcaster responded. "And if you don’t have the same principle response to both of those things, regardless of scale, the principle-"

"Listen, the principle is different," Porter insisted. "They were Tennessee legislature — legislators who went into the chamber and admittedly broke the rules of decorum partly because they were being silenced when they wanted to talk following the rules of decorum about gun violence prevention."

Added Porter, "What happened on January 6th was a bunch of crazy (bleep) with guns. You can’t police people."

MORE ON:
Piers Morgan
Article continues below advertisement
bill maher gets covid despitevaccine pp
Source: mega

Morgan argued that the situation was "complicated" and stated he agreed with Jones and Pearson "about guns" but that "you've got to be consistent" with the way situations are viewed.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Maher joined in, slamming the commentary as a "terrible analysis," asking Morgan why he would even "bring it up" if it's a "terrible analogy."

However, the comedian did concede that he thought they didn't "need the bullhorn" to get their point across.

"That’s for when you’re out on the street where you have to modulate," he continued. "You’re in the building. You got elected ... write a law, do it that way."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.