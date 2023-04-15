Piers Morgan Shut Down By California Rep Katie Porter After He Compares Black Tennessee Lawmakers' Protest To 'Violent' January 6 Riots
TalkTV host Piers Morgan found himself in hot water with California representative Katie Porter and Bill Maher after drawing a comparison between two Black Tennessee lawmakers and January 6 rioters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During this week's "Overtime" segment that airs after HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the panel received a question regarding state reps Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who were first expelled then reinstated to their positions after they used a bullhorn to protest for stronger gun control laws while inside of Tennessee's Senate building.
Morgan cut in while the question was being read, claiming they "interrupted the proceedings" held by lawmakers.
"Which, of course, when that happened on January the 6th in a much larger and more violent way, all the people currently cheering on the two Tennessee legislators were the ones who would have been condemning and castigating what happened..."
Porter quickly interrupted to tell Morgan, "you're not actually comparing," to which he replied "no, no, I'm not," before she corrected him insisting, "you actually did just compare."
"No, no. Here is what I’m comparing. When you have a mob of protesters and they’re going into a legislative chamber, whether it’s at the Capitol or whether it’s in Tennessee, the principle is the same," the 58-year-old broadcaster responded. "And if you don’t have the same principle response to both of those things, regardless of scale, the principle-"
"Listen, the principle is different," Porter insisted. "They were Tennessee legislature — legislators who went into the chamber and admittedly broke the rules of decorum partly because they were being silenced when they wanted to talk following the rules of decorum about gun violence prevention."
Added Porter, "What happened on January 6th was a bunch of crazy (bleep) with guns. You can’t police people."
Morgan argued that the situation was "complicated" and stated he agreed with Jones and Pearson "about guns" but that "you've got to be consistent" with the way situations are viewed.
Maher joined in, slamming the commentary as a "terrible analysis," asking Morgan why he would even "bring it up" if it's a "terrible analogy."
However, the comedian did concede that he thought they didn't "need the bullhorn" to get their point across.
"That’s for when you’re out on the street where you have to modulate," he continued. "You’re in the building. You got elected ... write a law, do it that way."
