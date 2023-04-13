Rep. Katie Porter Accused Of Domestic Abuse By Ex-Husband: Claims She Poured Scalding Potatoes Over His Head, Burning His Scalp
California Representative Katie Porter was accused of domestic violence by her ex-husband after allegedly pouring a pot of scalding mashed potatoes over her then-husband's head, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Matthew Hoffman filed for divorce from Porter in 2013 — and requested a restraining order due to the alleged abuse within the marriage.
According to court documents filed in April 2013, Hoffman claimed that he was "routinely" called a "f------ idiot" and "f------ incompetent" by his then-wife. Hoffman also claimed Porter escalated the alleged abuse to physical violence.
The Democrat's ex-husband accused her of shattering a glass coffee pot on their kitchen counter during a March 2012 argument, which he claimed erupted because Porter was upset that their home wasn't clean enough.
Hoffman detailed other instances of Porter's alleged controlling behavior. "She would not let me have a cell phone because she said, ‘You’re too f------ dumb to operate it," he claimed in the documents.
Other accusations were more malicious — like alleging Porter used self-harm as a form of gaslighting.
"When she gets angry, she will claw and scratch her arms and then say to me ‘Look what you made me do!'" Hoffman alleged. Another one of Hoffman's twisted claims alleged that Porter's actions rubbed off on their children — with his kids joining in on the abuse.
"She regularly says that I am a bad parent in front of the kids," Hoffman said in the documents. "Recently the children began spitting at me and throwing their food at me, calling me ‘bad daddy."
Seven years before he filed for divorce, Hoffman claimed that in 2006, his wife had an outburst over mashed potatoes he made. Hoffman alleged that Porter screamed, "Can’t you read the f------ instructions!" before she took a "ceramic bowl of steaming hot potatoes and dumped it on my head, burning my scalp."
Following the allegations, then-law professor Porter alleged that she also suffered domestic abuse from Hoffman — and she filed her own restraining order in response.
Porter and Hoffman finalized their divorce in 2013 after 10 years of marriage.