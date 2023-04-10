Mariah Carey Drops Planned Fight For Primary Custody Of Twins With Ex Nick Cannon: Sources
Mariah Carey has scrapped her plan to take ex-husband Nick Cannon back to court over custody of their twins, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Mariah had a change of heart and will no longer be seeking primary custody.
As we first reported, earlier this year, sources claimed the pop star threatened to petition for full custody of the 11-year-old twins she shares with Nick, even though a joint custody arrangement for Monroe and Moroccan has been in place since their 2014 divorce.
A source at the time said, “The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway.”
“But she wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver,” the source claimed.
An insider claimed that Mariah’s 39-year-old backup dancer BF, Bryan Tanaka, had initially suggested the legal move.
“Bryan wanted her to go for full custody so he could get some space from Nick,” said a source. “But she hasn’t pulled the trigger and Bryan’s understandably upset.”
A source added, “He’s fuming about it, but Mariah doesn’t seem to care!”
An insider claimed the diva’s relationship with her ex has driven Bryan up the wall. A source said he’s refused to pop the question to Mariah over fears she’s got unfinished business with Nick, 42.
“Bryan is tired of feeling like second best to Nick,” said the source. “It’s been the elephant in the room for years now and the main reason he hasn’t proposed or had kids with Mariah himself.”
Another source said Bryan is no lap dog. “Certain things really get under his skin, and Mariah’s vibe with Nick tops the list,” said a source. “Mariah and Nick are on the phone constantly, and they get affectionate whenever he comes to town to see the kids. Mariah doesn’t even like Bryan being around when Nick’s there, which only fuels his paranoia.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in December, Cannon welcomed a baby girl with partner Alyssa Scott.
The Wild 'n Out host now has 12 children with six different women.