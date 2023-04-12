"His comments are violent and hateful. It seems that Mr. Depardieu considers it normal that he has gone around raping women. It is an outrage to honor him at the Academy Awards," she declared.

Depardieu later backtracked and said he was taken out of context in the TIME piece. "It is perhaps accurate to say that I had sexual experiences at an early age," the actor fired back in a statement. "But rape — never. I respect women too much."

His team said his words were mistranslated and that he admitted only to having witnessed sexual assaults.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.