Steven Tyler Demands Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Be Dismissed, Says Accuser Consented
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has called for a lawsuit to be dismissed, in which a woman named Julia Holcomb accused the singer of sexual assault when she was 16 years old and he was 25, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The woman said Tyler convinced her mom to grant her guardianship when she was a minor. She said the musician "performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon."
In his response, Tyler claimed that the woman consented to the inappropriate relationship, The 75-year-old singer denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
The singer's lawyers said the alleged victim had not "sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of (Tyler)."
"[Holcomb's] claims are barred in whole or in part because [Tyler’s] actions were legitimate, good-faith, justified, nondiscriminatory and/or non-retaliatory," the court filing continued.
In December 2022, Holcomb filed the bombshell lawsuit against Tyler.
Two years into the relationship, Holcomb claimed she got pregnant in 1975, which resulted in Tyler being both the father of the unborn child and Holcomb's legal guardian.
Holcomb, who is Catholic, said she eventually gave in to pressure from the much older legendary singer and obtained an abortion.
The ordeal made Holcomb rethink her relationship with Tyler and she "made a conscious decision to leave and escape the music and drug-addled world seeking to be free from the sexualized culture created by Tyler and the industry," according to her court filing.
Despite Holcomb moving on with her life and having a family of her own, she said she was "shattered" by the release of Tyler's memoir, in which he allegedly romanticized her abuse as "a romantic, loving relationship," despite her being a minor.