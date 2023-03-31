Steven Tyler Demands Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Be Dismissed, Says Accuser Consented

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has called for a lawsuit to be dismissed, in which a woman named Julia Holcomb accused the singer of sexual assault when she was 16 years old and he was 25, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The woman said Tyler convinced her mom to grant her guardianship when she was a minor. She said the musician "performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon."

In his response, Tyler claimed that the woman consented to the inappropriate relationship, The 75-year-old singer denied all allegations of wrongdoing.