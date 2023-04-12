Johnny Depp's First Wife Slams Actor's Estranged Ex Amber Heard: 'What She Did Was Absolutely Horrific'
Johnny Depp's first wife, Lori Allison, broke down in tears while watching his bitter court war with ex Amber Heard unfold, RadarOnline.com has learned. "What she did was absolutely horrific," Allison declared.
"If there were things that I could do to her that were legal I would do them! I would," the makeup artist admitted on a viral episode of the Popcorned Planet podcast.
Allison was married to the Edward Scissorhands star for just two years from 1983 to 1985 and praised him for being both "generous" and "kind" during her rare interview. "He has the biggest heart of someone I've ever met," Allison said of Depp.
Allison detailed her first impression of Heard, sharing how they had "been to parties at his house and she seemed really nice and she was gorgeous and what's not to love?"
"But as the time went by and I would hear things about her — she who shall not be named — he didn't seem too happy all the time. I didn't see him a lot so I can't really say," his former spouse continued.
Heard and Depp were also married for two years from 2015 to 2017, a short-lived whirlwind romance the Never Back Down actress claimed was riddled with abuse. Depp denied her allegations and told the court she was the aggressor in their marital disputes.
Allison said she was deeply impacted by what Depp said in the trial knowing that he values his privacy. "I probably broke down several times because I felt really bad for him," she explained.
"I think for him to come out so wholeheartedly was what he really needed to do. I thought it was either going to be an epic trainwreck or it was going to go really well."
On the podcast, Allison said that she was terrified of the outcome, adding, "I think it would've killed him, well maybe not, but it just broke my heart that somebody could do that to him."
"I'm no angel, I've done my share of s----- things to people but what she did was absolutely horrific."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Heard for comment.
Last year, a jury determined that Heard's claims published in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed were defamatory toward Depp and she was ordered to pay the actor $10.4 million in damages.
As for Depp, the Black Mass star had to cough up $2 million after Heard countersued.
"To my dying day, I will stand by every word in my testimony," Heard told Savannah Guthrie post-trial.
The Aquaman actress filed an appeal in December, but the exes later agreed she would pay $1 million to settle the case instead of going to trial for a third time.