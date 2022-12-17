Amber Heard Sad She's Being Shunned & 'Ghosted' By Famous Pals After Johnny Depp Trial Drama: Sources
Amber Heard is disappointed that some of her pals in Hollywood are allegedly giving her the cold shoulder, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The Aquaman actress has "reached out to a bunch of her old pals, hoping they will help her with a place to stay," insiders claimed, stating that she has been getting "snubbed, and in many cases, flat-out ghosted."
Meanwhile, others have continued showing support and have remained in contact after her trial loss to ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Heard for comment.
Following her court war, a seven-person jury found that Heard defamed Depp in her op-ed about domestic violence, awarding him with more than $10 million in damages.
Heard, for her part, won one of her defamation counterclaims and was awarded $2 million.
Heard has since officially filed to appeal the verdict, submitting her notice at the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax County.
The Never Back Down actress and her new legal team are questioning the verdict, and why the trial was allowed to take place in Virginia instead of California.
Heard is requesting a reversal or new trial, with the actress and her legal team stating the outcome has a "chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men."
Meanwhile, Depp has fired back with his own appeal, blasting the counterclaim verdict as "erroneous" in a filing last month, which also argued against him being liable for comments made by his attorney.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's legal team stated that despite an "emphatic favorable verdict" for their client, "the trial court was confronted with a number of novel and complex legal and factual issues, and although the trial court decided the vast majority of those issues sensibly and correctly, a few rulings were erroneous."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Heard hired new lawyers for her appeal.
A spokesperson for the star confirmed David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr joined her legal team to lead, while Ben Rottenborn was returning as co-counsel.
Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, who represented Heard in the trial, stepped down from her appellate team.