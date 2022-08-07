Amber Heard Spotted In Israel With Rule-Breaking Journalist Friend Who Was Kicked Out Of Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

"Say what you want about Amber Heard, (and what little I knew about her was negatively influenced by the media as well), the person who browsed my store last Tuesday for almost an hour, with her toddler baby girl and a couple of friends, was a modest, polite, friendly, inquisitive self-effacing customer with high literary tastes," owner J.C. Halper wrote of his chance encounter with the actress.

"In fact, I had no idea that it was her until she presented her credit card," he continued. "She is also now the proud owner of my book 'The Bibliomaniacs' and promised to send me feedback on it."