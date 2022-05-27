'Beyond My Comprehension': Amber Heard's Friend Eve Barlow Shows Disturbing DM Threatening Actress As Defamation Trial Nears End
Amber Heard's friend and supporter, Eve Barlow, revealed one of many alarming direct messages she received throughout the actress' $100 million trial against ex Johnny Depp.
"This is the contents of my DMs on @Instagram @Meta — incessant threats to kill Amber Heard. Take accountability. Now. #IStandWithAmberHeard," she wrote in an Instagram Stories statement on Friday, showing an unsettling clip sent to her.
The clip portrayed Heard with a gunshot wound in her head and was followed up by a condescending message. "This is online terrorism," Barlow wrote.
"I'm disturbed by the amount of people sending me pictures and videos of what Amber would look like dead," she vented in a separate tweet. "It's beyond my comprehension. You're not advocating for justice," Barlow continued. "Please stop."
Earlier in the trial, Barlow was kicked out of the courtroom and barred from returning after the judge discovered she had been texting and live-tweeting.
Even from the outside, the journalist has continued to stick up for Heard and recently voiced her disgust over street art depicting the actress as Pinocchio with an elongated nose.
Barlow slammed the mural as despicable and said it immediately "reminds me of antisemitism; a form of violent prejudice that often starts with signs and words" adding, "But targeting one individual? Frightening. Absurd. Horrific. #IStandWithAmberHeard."
Over the past six weeks, Depp and Heard have been facing off in a Virginia courtroom following his $50 million defamation lawsuit, stemming from a 2018 op-ed she did with the Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse.
Following his denial, Heard later countersued and said her abuse allegations are true.
"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day," she told a jury this week, also sharing, "I receive hundreds of death threats regularly, if not daily. Thousands, since this trial has started. People mocking … my testimony about being assaulted."
Depp also further cemented his stance that he's never been abusive and said that while he does have his flaws, he is not the man Heard claims him to be.
"It's insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she's attributed to me, that she's accused me of," Depp said during his testimony. "I don't think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to because it's gotten out of control. Horrible. Ridiculous. Humiliating. Ludicrous. Painful. Savage. Unimaginably brutal. Cruel and all false."
The highly publicized trial is now coming to an end and closing arguments are underway.