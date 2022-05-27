'Beyond My Comprehension': Amber Heard's Friend Eve Barlow Shows Disturbing DM Threatening Actress As Defamation Trial Nears End

Depp also further cemented his stance that he's never been abusive and said that while he does have his flaws, he is not the man Heard claims him to be.

"It's insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she's attributed to me, that she's accused me of," Depp said during his testimony. "I don't think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to because it's gotten out of control. Horrible. Ridiculous. Humiliating. Ludicrous. Painful. Savage. Unimaginably brutal. Cruel and all false."

The highly publicized trial is now coming to an end and closing arguments are underway.