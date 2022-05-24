'Absurd & Horrific': Amber Heard's Friend Eve Barlow Slams 'Despicable' Graffiti Painting Out Actress As A Liar

"Of course, given my work, it immediately reminds me of antisemitism; a form of violent prejudice that often starts with signs and words (and graffiti)," Barlow continued. "But targeting one individual? Frightening. Absurd. Horrific. #IStandWithAmberHeard."

Barlow was present with Heard during the first week of trial in Virginia, but was scolded for texting and tweeting in the front row and ultimately kicked out of the courtroom after Depp's team accused her of acting improperly.

While speaking out about the graffiti, Barlow implied that Depp is "greeted like a rockstar playing a sold-out residency" when he arrives at court.