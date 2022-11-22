Not So Fast! Amber Heard Slaps Insurance Company With Bombshell Lawsuit Over Johnny Depp Verdict Policy

Due to the jury finding that Heard committed willful misconduct in her defamation of Depp, the insurance company believes they're not responsible for the $1 million liability policy she took out to protect her from defamation claims.

Heard slammed the alleged breach of contract, stating that New York Marine promised to pay her defense costs and judgments against her up to a million dollars, noting a deal is a deal in the docs.

A recent filing stated that Heard's lawyers don't want the case to proceed while she's appealing the $10 million verdict that a jury ordered her to pay Depp, adding "the continued prosecution of these actions is prejudicial to Ms. Heard's defense."