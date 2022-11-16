Amber Heard Defended By Feminist Leader Gloria Steinem In Open Letter Denouncing 'Public Shaming' Of Actress
Famed feminist Gloria Steinem and other women's groups have come together to support Amber Heard against the online "public shaming" and are calling for the hate to stop.
Since her highly publicized defamation trial brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp, 59, Heard has been subjected to an overwhelming amount of online harassment from Depp supporters after coming forward with domestic abuse allegations.
"We condemn the public shaming of Amber Heard and join in support of her. We support the ability of all to report intimate partner and sexual violence free of harassment and intimidation," the open letter read.
While the jury in Depp's defamation trial against Heard rejected her claims of domestic abuse against the Pirates of the Caribbean star internet trolls have been relentless in attacking her character.
"Much of this harassment was fueled by disinformation, misogyny, biphobia, and a monetized social media environment where a woman’s allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault were mocked for entertainment. The same disinformation and victim-blaming tropes are now being used against others who have alleged abuse," the letter continued.
"In our opinion, the Depp v. Heard verdict and continued discourse around it indicate a fundamental misunderstanding of intimate partner and sexual violence and how survivors respond to it," they added.
"The damaging consequences of the spread of this misinformation are incalculable," the letter continued. "We have grave concerns about the rising misuse of defamation suits to threaten and silence survivors."
The open letter included support from organizations that include the Women's March Foundation, National Organization for Women, The Asian Feminist, The Women's Equal Justice Project, Know Your IX and countless others focused on women's rights, domestic abuse victims advocacy and more.