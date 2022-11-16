Amber Heard Defended By Feminist Leader Gloria Steinem In Open Letter Denouncing 'Public Shaming' Of Actress

"We condemn the public shaming of Amber Heard and join in support of her. We support the ability of all to report intimate partner and sexual violence free of harassment and intimidation," the open letter read.

While the jury in Depp's defamation trial against Heard rejected her claims of domestic abuse against the Pirates of the Caribbean star internet trolls have been relentless in attacking her character.

"Much of this harassment was fueled by disinformation, misogyny, biphobia, and a monetized social media environment where a woman’s allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault were mocked for entertainment. The same disinformation and victim-blaming tropes are now being used against others who have alleged abuse," the letter continued.