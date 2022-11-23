Johnny Depp has NOT signed on to reprise his role as pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in an upcoming Pirates film despite rumors stating otherwise, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nEarlier today, a report claimed Depp, 59, was ready to rejoin the Pirates franchise and would be headed to the UK to start filming in early 2023."Johnny is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and is scheduled to start filming at the beginning of February at a top-secret location in the UK," the report said. "Everything is in the early stages and there is still no director attached to the project, which is being called A Day At The Sea."\n\nThey added, "Johnny is expected to do a test shoot in early February before the production gets fully underway."“All the other details are being kept under lock and key. The whole project is shrouded in secrecy and Disney want to keep everything under wraps as best they can," the report added.However, insiders tell RadarOnline.com that the actor and Disney have no deal in place at the moment. \n\nThe report came after Margot Robbie revealed her planned Pirates spin-off with producer Jerry Bruckheimer had been scrapped."We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just kind of a different story — which we thought would've been really cool," Robbie told Vanity Fair. "But I guess they don't want to do it."\n\nDuring Depp's time as Jack, Disney racked in over $2 billion from various films. His first Pirates film was released in 2003.\n\nDepp's career has been on an upswing after he defeated his ex Amber Heard in court. He recently appeared at the MTV Movie Awards and was featured in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show.Depp was invited by Rihanna's team to be featured as a "star" moment in the show.