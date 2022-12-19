'I Finally Have An Opportunity To Emancipate Myself ': Amber Heard Agrees To Pay $1 Million To Ex-Husband Johnny Depp In Settlement That Ends Their Years-Long Battle

“I was exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot re-live. Even if my U.S. appeal is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial where a new jury would have to consider the evidence age. I simply cannot go through that for a third time,” she continued. “Time is precious, and I want to spend my time productively and purposefully. For too many years I have been caged in an arduous and expensive legal process, which has shown itself unable to protect me and my right to free speech. I cannot afford to risk an impossible bill – one that is not just financial but also psychological, physical and emotional.”

Depp has yet to speak out about the deal.