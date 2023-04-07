Tennessee Republican Jeremy Faison Walks Off CNN Interview After Being Grilled Over Expelling Two Democratic Lawmakers

Tennessee Republican Jeremy Faison abruptly walked off an interview with CNN this week after being asked about the expulsion of two Democratic lawmakers from the state legislature earlier in the day, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Faison’s sudden departure from the live interview came Thursday night shortly after he and his fellow Tennessee Republicans used their supermajority to expel Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson over their decision to join a gun violence protest at the Tennessee statehouse last week.