Robert Kennedy Jr. Supports JFK Assassination Conspiracy, Blames CIA For His Uncle's Death
Presidential hopeful and anti-vax activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes "beyond a reasonable doubt" that the CIA assassinated his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 69-year-old democrat appeared on WABC 770 AM's Cats Roundtable show with John Catsimatidis, where he accused the counterintelligence agency of having JFK killed.
"There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder. I think it's beyond a reasonable doubt at this point," Kennedy told the radio host. "The evidence is overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder and in the cover-up."
Kennedy Jr referred to James Douglas' book JFK and the Unspeakable as his evidence of the nearly 60-year-old "cover-up."
The book took 12 years for Douglas to write and was rejected by the publication company Orbis Books three times before it was published. The 500-page book contains several possible motives the CIA and other government agencies could have to eliminate the 35th President of the United States.
According to the US government’s official investigation, The Warren Commission Report, Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the fatal shooting. The 1964 report also claimed that there was no credible evidence he was part of a conspiracy to assassinate JFK.
This isn't the only conspiracy theory the Democratic primary candidate has come out and openly supported. Kennedy Jr has also been an outspoken advocate against the COVID-19 vaccines leading organizations, and even family members, to distance themselves from the presidential hopeful.
Kennedy Jr's sister, Kerry, who heads the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Organization, released a statement last month distancing herself and the foundation from her brother and his presidential campaign.
"I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations, and the role of social media platforms in policing false information," she said. "It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization."
Kennedy officially launched his presidential bid last week from Boston, taking on Democratic President Joe Biden.
According to RealClearPolitics, Kennedy currently sits at around 19 to 21 points — a far cry from the sitting President, who rests comfortably at 70%.
