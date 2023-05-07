Robert Kennedy Jr. Supports JFK Assassination Conspiracy, Blames CIA For His Uncle's Death

This isn't the only conspiracy theory the Democratic primary candidate has come out and openly supported. Kennedy Jr has also been an outspoken advocate against the COVID-19 vaccines leading organizations, and even family members, to distance themselves from the presidential hopeful.

Kennedy Jr's sister, Kerry, who heads the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Organization, released a statement last month distancing herself and the foundation from her brother and his presidential campaign.

"I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations, and the role of social media platforms in policing false information," she said. "It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization."