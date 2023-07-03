RFK Jr. Faces Scrutiny Over Myriad of Conspiracy After Claiming He Was Being 'Silenced' by Anti-Vax Label
Democrat presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. was forced to face the myriad of conspiracy theories that he's publicly pushed for years during a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned. RFK Jr. has emerged as a controversial candidate for the 2024 presidential election, particularly for his anti-vaccine advocacy.
After gaining traction thanks to a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he offered to debate a Texas-based physician-scientist who developed patent-free low-cost vaccines, Kennedy attempted to walk back his divisive position and argued that he wasn't anti-vaccine.
Kennedy was asked to answer for the numerous conspiracy theories that he's toted for decades.
Kennedy spoke with Reason magazine on his bid for the White House — and editor at large Nick Gillespie dove head first into questions regarding Kennedy's history as an apparent conspiracy theorist.
"One of the critiques of your candidacy or even your public profile is that you traffic routinely in conspiracies and that kind of conspiracist mindset where almost everything that we take for granted is bad," Gillespie told Kennedy as he kicked off his line of questioning.
Gillespie rambled off a list of controversial theories associated with Kennedy, including vaccinations, AIDs, and the U.S. government.
"The Covid vaccines, you know, not only don’t work, but they’re more dangerous than Covid itself," Gillespie continued. "5G and Wi-Fi are controlling, you know, controlling our mind. The government, you know, aspects of the government that are supposed to be in favor of trying to help people, actually hurting them."
"Do you how do you answer people who say, you know, like this is the sign of somebody whose thinking is fundamentally conspiracy-minded rather than kind of dealing with brute reality?" Gillespie asked.
Kennedy quipped back and told Gillespie that he "did something very unfair."
"You did something that is very unfair," Kennedy responded. "Which is, you made a series of characterizations of my beliefs that you read in the newspapers. Many of which are just wrong."
Gillespie pressed Kennedy, asking "which one" was wrong, according to the presidential candidate.
After a brief tit-for-tat on which claim to debunk first, Gillespie offered Kennedy a start with the conspiracy theory that, "HIV is not a necessary condition for AIDS."
"That is not controversial," Kennedy said of the claim, as he added he wrote in his book that HIV leads to AIDs, but was also not necessarily the cause. When asked about how he fielded criticism over his unpopular beliefs, Kennedy told naysayers to "show me where I get it wrong."
Gillespie took the bait and asked how a Rolling Stones article declared Kennedy's belief that childhood vaccines were linked to autism. Kennedy proudly replied that he's yet to be shown "one mistake" about his opinion from the article.