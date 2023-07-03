RFK Jr. Faces Scrutiny Over Myriad of Conspiracy After Claiming He Was Being 'Silenced' by Anti-Vax Label

Democrat presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. was forced to face the myriad of conspiracy theories that he's publicly pushed for years during a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned. RFK Jr. has emerged as a controversial candidate for the 2024 presidential election, particularly for his anti-vaccine advocacy.

After gaining traction thanks to a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he offered to debate a Texas-based physician-scientist who developed patent-free low-cost vaccines, Kennedy attempted to walk back his divisive position and argued that he wasn't anti-vaccine.

Kennedy was asked to answer for the numerous conspiracy theories that he's toted for decades.