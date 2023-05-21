'I KNOW You Didn't Kill My Father': Inside RFK Jr.'s Explosive 3-Hour Meeting With Bobby's Convicted Killer

"They only admitted him to the prison because we said he was an attorney interested in joining Sirhan's legal team," Dusek revealed.

Dusek said RFK Jr. strongly believed in Sirhan's innocence after the meeting. Paul Schrade, one of his late father's top aides who survived a gunshot that fateful day, has long asserted there was a second gunman. Intestigators also concluded there were at least 13 shots fired, but Sirhan's gun held only eight bullets.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. suspected the CIA had a role, as we previously reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.