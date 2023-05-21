'I KNOW You Didn't Kill My Father': Inside RFK Jr.'s Explosive 3-Hour Meeting With Bobby's Convicted Killer
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had traveled to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Center to confront the man convicted for killing his father, Bobby Kennedy, in his pursuit of the truth years before his 2024 presidential bid. The meeting took place in 2018, putting RFK Jr. and Sirhan Sirhan face-to-face.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively report on the December 19 confrontation with Sirhan and one of his defense attorneys, Laurie Dusek, who witnessed the meeting of the slain leader's son and the man jailed for the crime.
After they shook hands, Sirhan expressed "the shame he felt for being associated with his father's assassination," Dusek shared, adding that RFK Jr. then said "I KNOW you didn't kill my father."
RFK Jr. was only 14 when his father was gunned down at 42 and years later, he had reached out to Dusek to set up the meeting because he was convinced the "wrong person might have been convicted of killing my father."
"They only admitted him to the prison because we said he was an attorney interested in joining Sirhan's legal team," Dusek revealed.
Dusek said RFK Jr. strongly believed in Sirhan's innocence after the meeting. Paul Schrade, one of his late father's top aides who survived a gunshot that fateful day, has long asserted there was a second gunman. Intestigators also concluded there were at least 13 shots fired, but Sirhan's gun held only eight bullets.
Meanwhile, RFK Jr. suspected the CIA had a role, as we previously reported.
"It took a lot of courage for him to go there," said Dusek following the three-hour summit. "At first, there was nervousness, but as they got used to each other, RFK Jr. expressed genuine interest in Sirhan's welfare and daily life."
RFK Jr. opened up about the meeting in a 2021 article encouraging Gov. Gavin Newsom to set Sirhan free.
"I was impressed with the genuineness of Sirhan's remorse for his role in my father's shooting," RFK Jr. wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle. "Sirhan wept, clenched my hands and asked for forgiveness from me, from my siblings and from my mother for his part in the tragedy. At 77, he seems gentle, humble, kindhearted, frail and harmless."
"I also hope that the governor will consider the overwhelming evidence that Sirhan is not my father's killer," the 2024 hopeful wrote at the time, adding that Schrade had persuaded him to read Los Angeles County coroner Thomas Noguchi's autopsy report as well as listen to audio recordings.
Earlier this year, a California panel denied parole for Sirhan after Newsom's rejection.
In his article, RFK Jr. pointed the finger at security guard Thane Eugene Cesar, who was claimed to have described himself as a "CIA contract agent."
"Bedeviled by questions about his involvement in my father's murder, Cesar fled to the Philippines," wrote the environmental activist. "I was in negotiations with him in 2018, before reports of his death in September 2019."