Bobby Kennedy Pinned JFK's Killing on the CIA: RFK Jr. Says His Dad Saw It as Revenge for President's Moves to Rein in Agency

RFK Jr. added that his father was quick to spring into action after the tragedy. "Immediately after Jack's death, RFK sent his friend on a secret mission to Moscow to reassure the leadership that the family knew Castro nor Russia had anything to do with his death."

RFK Jr. detailed how the years-long feud with the CIA intensified when JFK took office in January 1961 and brought younger brother Bobby on as his attorney general.

The Kennedys were keen to oversee CIA activities as the service was answerable only to the director of national intelligence and the sitting president.