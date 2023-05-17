Your tip
Bobby Kennedy Pinned JFK's Killing on the CIA: RFK Jr. Says His Dad Saw It as Revenge for President's Moves to Rein in Agency

rfk jfk pp
Source: mega
May 17 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

2024 hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped bombshells about JFK's assassination in a blockbuster tell-all prior to running for president, claiming that his father, Robert, believed it was choreographed by the CIA to get rid of JFK once and for all.

"My dad immediately suspected that the CIA had killed Uncle Jack," RFK Jr. wrote in his book, American Values: Lessons I Learned From My Family, RadarOnline.com can report.

rfk
Source: mega

RFK Jr. added that his father was quick to spring into action after the tragedy. "Immediately after Jack's death, RFK sent his friend on a secret mission to Moscow to reassure the leadership that the family knew Castro nor Russia had anything to do with his death."

RFK Jr. detailed how the years-long feud with the CIA intensified when JFK took office in January 1961 and brought younger brother Bobby on as his attorney general.

The Kennedys were keen to oversee CIA activities as the service was answerable only to the director of national intelligence and the sitting president.

kennedy brothers
Source: mega

"My father had no trust in the FBI or CIA, and little faith in the Secret Service, which he'd tried to move from Treasury to the Justice Department," RFK Jr. penned.

It was claimed that JFK's decision to publicly blame the former CIA director, Allen Dulles, for the epic disaster that unfolded after a foiled plan to invade Cuba and depose communist dictator Fidel Castro "ignited an undeclared war between the agency and the administration."

John F Kennedy
rfk jfk
Source: mega

RFK Jr. wrote in his book that his uncle appeared to have a premonition about his impending doom prior to his final visit to Dallas in November 1963, where he was fatally shot.

rfk jr
Source: mega

The FBI ultimately found that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone following a series of lengthy investigations.

"Jack seemed to have his own sense of foreboding as he prepared for the trip," RFK Jr. wrote. "Exactly two weeks before his death, Jack had visited Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day and remarked, 'I could stay here forever.'"

