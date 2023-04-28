ABC News Edits Interview With Presidential Candidate RFK Jr. to Remove 'False Claims' About COVID-19 Vaccines

ABC News edited their recent televised interview with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to remove "false claims" he made about COVID-19 vaccines, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The oval office hopeful sat down with anchor Linsey Davis to discuss his bid for the 2024 Democratic nomination, touching on a number of subjects while she questioned whether or not his controversial stances may limit his appeal or help propel him to the highest position in the land.