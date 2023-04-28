ABC News Edits Interview With Presidential Candidate RFK Jr. to Remove 'False Claims' About COVID-19 Vaccines
ABC News edited their recent televised interview with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to remove "false claims" he made about COVID-19 vaccines, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The oval office hopeful sat down with anchor Linsey Davis to discuss his bid for the 2024 Democratic nomination, touching on a number of subjects while she questioned whether or not his controversial stances may limit his appeal or help propel him to the highest position in the land.
"We should note that during our conversation, Kennedy made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines," Davis said during the report. "We've used our editorial judgment in not including portions of that exchange in our interview."
"Data shows that the COVID-19 vaccine has prevented millions of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease," she continued, adding that RFK Jr. "made misleading claims about the relationship between vaccination and autism."
She then cited "multiple studies involving more than a million children and major medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the advocacy group Autism Speaks." Davis revealed they cut "extended portions of that exchange" with the politician.
During his candid interview, RFK Jr. explained his plan for the country going forward, noting that while he considers President Joe Biden to be a friend, he "fundamentally" disagrees with him about the direction America is going.
RFK Jr. said the country shouldn't "let neocons dictate our foreign policy," nor does he believe in censorship. "And those are all values that are traditional Democratic Party values that this White House has departed from," added the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.
"I feel like my country was being taken away from me," RFK Jr. said about what inspired him to run. "I think I know more about how to fix regulatory agencies than any other politician in this country because I spent 40 years doing them."
RFK Jr. has the support of his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, whom he has been married to since 2014.
Although she distanced herself in January 2022 following controversial statements he made at an anti-vaccine mandate rally in DC, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star has remained by her husband's side despite calls to divorce him as backlash grew, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.
"I support my husband 100 percent," she told reporters at an airport after RFK Jr.'s presidential announcement.