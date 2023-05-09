'I’m Not That Kind of Environmentalist': Sean Hannity Grills 2024 White House Candidate RFK Jr. Over His Use of Private Jets
Fox News star Sean Hannity grilled Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week over the 2024 White House candidate’s use of private jets, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hannity and Kennedy’s surprising back-and-forth came on Monday night as the 69-year-old environmentalist appeared on Hannity to discuss Covid-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden, and next year’s presidential election.
But the pair’s discussion took a sudden turn when Hannity confronted Kennedy on his alleged use of private jets despite the fact that Kennedy is an outspoken environmentalist and environmental lawyer.
“Have you given up all use of private jets because of your environmental views?” Hannity asked towards the end of his discussion with Kennedy on Monday night.
“Are you really going back to this, Sean?” Kennedy responded while laughing the question off.
“That’s a simple question,” the 61-year-old Hannity host pressed further. “Are you pledging to never…Have you given up the use of private jets?”
“Sean, I don’t fly on private jets,” Kennedy responded. “I don’t regularly fly on private jets.”
“I’ve never objected to people flying on private jets,” the Democratic presidential candidate added. “I’m not that kind of environmentalist.”
Despite Kennedy’s assertions that he does not “regularly” fly on private jets nor “object” to people flying on private jets, Hannity continued to press the anti-vaccine environmentalist.
Hannity also admitted that he believes “this climate alarmist crap” is all “a bunch of crap.”
“Listen, I think this climate alarmist stuff is a bunch of crap, so I don’t care if you do or not, but if you’re claiming to be a big environmentalist, you shouldn’t be flying on a private jet, right?”
“I’m not that kind of environmentalist,” Kennedy reiterated shortly before the pair’s discussion came to an end. “Listen, I have been fighting against pollution on the rivers and water, against coal pollution, against carbon pollution because of the toxicity of those things.”
“I’ve not told people that they shouldn’t fly on private jets.”
According to Mediaite, Hannity – who reportedly owns a private jet – previously called out “private jet liberals” such as John Kerry and Kennedy for “enjoying the convenience of [their] very own private jet” despite their environmentalist views.
Hannity also came under fire in 2016 after it was revealed the Fox News star loaned his private jet to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich for a meeting with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.
“Whatever favors I do for my friends is my business,” Hannity fumed at the time.