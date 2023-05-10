Your tip
JFK's Family 'Uncomfortable' as ex-President's Lesbian Granddaughter Looks to Welcome Baby With Wife: Sources 

Source: Mega
May 10 2023

The bonds of the Kennedy family are being tested by President John F. Kennedy's lesbian granddaughter, Rose Schlossberg, who's decided to have a baby with her spouse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rose, 34, is Caroline Kennedy's daughter — and a Jackie O look-alike — who caused a rift in Camelot last year when she wed female restauranteur Rory McAuliffe, 32, in California.

Now, sources say Rose is shaking things up again by deciding to undergo in vitro fertilization. "Rose and Rory are on the lookout for the perfect guy to serve as sperm donor," revealed an insider.

While 65-year-old Caroline, currently U.S. ambassador to Australia, is said to be thrilled to become a grandmother for the second time, others in the family are less than enthusiastic, said spies.

"Many of them are torn because they are devout Catholics," noted the insider. "In fact, several of the relatives, including family matriarch Ethel Kennedy, refused to attend Rose's wedding.

"Now, there are even more family conflicts about bringing a baby into a same-sex marriage," shared the source.

But Rose and Rory are still excited about adding another member to the famous family.

"Their hope is to have a baby boy, which the couple would name John after both Rose's late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., and grandfather," claimed the insider. "Still, some of her stuffier relatives remain uncomfortable with her family dynamic."

JFK's granddaughter lives a notoriously private life with her wife after she shunned the family's glamour, wealth, and privilege to stay out of the spotlight.

Despite hailing from one of the most famous families in history, Rose has opted for a low profile — unlike her siblings, Jack Schlossberg, 30, and Tatiana Schlossberg, 33.

But it wasn't always like that.

Rose has dabbled in a movie career as an actress and writer but has gone missing in action in recent years while she focuses on her life with her wife and growing their own family.

