Jake Tapper Calls Out Robert Kennedy Jr. On His 'Wild and False' Story About Working Together on Anti-Vaccine Exposé

During the June 5 interview, Kennedy claimed he worked with Tapper in 2005 for an ABC News story.

Kennedy alleged that for "three weeks" the two collaborated on an "incredible documentary" that centered around a magazine article regarding his claim on vaccines and autism, which was ultimately killed by "corporate."

Kennedy's original article was also removed from Salon.com and Rolling Stone. It claimed that a preservative found in many childhood vaccines caused neurological disorders.

