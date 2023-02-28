CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Trashes Elon Musk For Defending 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams After 'Racist' Tirade

The embattled author and cartoonist has been at the center of controversy since last Wednesday when an episode of his YouTube show Real Coffee with Scott Adams went viral due to outrage over his remarks.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper slammed Dilbert creator Scott Adams over his "racist" tirade and Twitter CEO Elon Musk for speaking out in his defense, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with White people – according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll – that's a hate group," Adams said.

"I don't want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people, just get the f--- away … because there is no fixing this," he went on.

Hundreds of newspapers have now dropped the long-running cartoon, and his publisher pulled the plug on his forthcoming book and will no longer sell his previous books.