CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Trashes Elon Musk For Defending 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams After 'Racist' Tirade
CNN anchor Jake Tapper slammed Dilbert creator Scott Adams over his "racist" tirade and Twitter CEO Elon Musk for speaking out in his defense, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled author and cartoonist has been at the center of controversy since last Wednesday when an episode of his YouTube show Real Coffee with Scott Adams went viral due to outrage over his remarks.
"If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with White people – according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll – that's a hate group," Adams said.
"I don't want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people, just get the f--- away … because there is no fixing this," he went on.
Hundreds of newspapers have now dropped the long-running cartoon, and his publisher pulled the plug on his forthcoming book and will no longer sell his previous books.
Tapper sounded off during Monday's edition of The Lead, chatting with CNN reporter Oliver Darcy about the ordeal, noting that Adams had referenced a poll by Rasmussen "that's a pro-Trump media company whose polls do not meet CNN's standards."
"A fairly racist statement, as blatant as it gets," Tapper said. "Adams, who we should note, came on The Lead in the early Trump era a few times. He's been trending more and more hard right, for years now into some really bigoted terrain. But I guess this apparently crossed the line into self-immolation."
Darcy agreed Adams made some "very shocking comments."
- New Sex Scandal Rocks CNN: Jake Tapper’s Executive Producer LEAVES NETWORK After Becoming Embroiled In Two ‘Inappropriate’ Newsroom Romances With ‘Subordinates’
- Michael B. Jordan Desperately ‘Held Out Hope’ Stallone Would Make Cameo In ‘Creed III’ Despite Sly’s Feud With ‘Rocky’ Producer
- Donald Trump ATTACKS Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News-Dominion Lawsuit Revelations, Accuses Media Magnate Of 'Throwing His Anchors Under The Table' In Latest Rant
"It seems to be that he is promoting effectively promoting segregation, saying that White people should not be helping Black people," Darcy continued.
"Now he's saying he was being hyperbolic and wanting to start a conversation about race, but obviously making comments like that's no way to start this conversation."
Tapper said this is not about cancel culture, but rather "consequence culture," speculating that after the distribution company cut ties with him, it is going to be "potentially a huge financial blow" for Adams.
"He's also clearly preaching White supremacy," said Tapper, expressing his shock that Musk is seemingly "weighing in on Scott Adams' side of this."
Darcy explained how Musk chimed in by posting a response to news about Scott's remarks via Twitter.
"The media is racist," the Space X CEO wrote. "For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-White people, now they're racist against Whites & Asians. Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Darcy then pointed out how Musk "went on to elaborate on that tweet, not not really doing himself any favors. Now, he's saying that he doesn't always agree with what Adams does, but that he finds the Dilbert cartoon funny."
"Yeah, nobody's talking about the Dilbert cartoon," Tapper replied with a laugh. "We're talking about what Scott said on the YouTube."