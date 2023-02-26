Elon Musk Calls Media 'Racist' Against White People After Newspapers Announce Removal Of 'Dilbert' Comic

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk had a hissy fit after newspapers across the U.S. dropped Scott Adams' Dilbert from the funny pages after the cartoonist's recent rant about keeping white people away from Black people went viral. The billionaire decided to side with Adams, calling the media's response to his comments "racist."

Musk woke up early Sunday morning and took to Twitter to ask, "what exactly are they complaining about?" When one of Musk's twitter followers tried to explain Adam's recent pro-segregation comments and how he is being labeled a racist for them, the South African billionaire just replied: "The media is racist."

Musk followed up his tweet saying, "For a very long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they're racist against whites." "Same thing happened with elite colleges and high schools in America," he continued. "Maybe they can try not being racist." Musk deleted his tweets moments later.

Adams, who had worked on Dilbert for over two decades, got into hot water after he posted the most recent episode of Real Coffee with Adam Scott on YouTube. "I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people," he told his 118,000 subscribers. "It doesn't make any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore,” arguing that it is “no longer a rational impulse.” The video was shared over 100,000 times and many of the major papers dropped the author's comic strip from their line-up "effective immediately."

Gannett, one of the largest newspaper chains in the US, released a statement announcing the termination of their contract with Adams. "At Gannett, we lead with inclusion and strive to maintain a respectful and equitable environment for the diverse communities we serve nationwide," the statement read.

Dilbert was one of the most popular comic strips in the country, appearing in over 80 newspapers since 1989. The cartoon character was so popular it spun off into its own TV show that aired on Comedy Central in 1999. However, the show was cancelled after its first season. Adams later claimed the show was taken off the air because the main character was a "white guy."

