Michael B. Jordan Desperately ‘Held Out Hope’ Stallone Would Make Cameo In ‘Creed III’ Despite Sly’s Feud With ‘Rocky’ Producer

Feb. 28 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Michael B. Jordan believed Sylvester Stallone would make a cameo in the upcoming Creed III but his pal wanted nothing to do with production due to his feud with the Rocky producer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to production, Jordan, who is both the star and director of the latest film in the franchise, “held out hope” that Stallone would agree to a small part.

However, an insider told Puck News does not appear in the film due to him making “good on this threat to boycott over what he said were creative choices he disagreed with.”

Back in November, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter that he would not be returning for Creed III.

He called the situation “regretful” and claimed he had issues with the direction the franchise was taking.

“That’s a regretful situation because I know what it could have been. It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would’ve taken it,” Stallone said. “It’s a different philosophy – Irwin Winkler’s and Michael B. Jordan’s. I wish them well, but I’m much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don’t want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness.”

Stallone has been beefing with producer Irwin Winkler for years. The actor said he sold the rights to Rocky to Winkler in 1976 for $100 when he badly needed money.

Stallone said he has “zero” ownership in Rocky despite helping create the character, which upsets him.

He said, “I wrote it. I thought it would be nice to say, 'Here’s the gesture darling here. Beautiful children, beautiful wife. When I’m long gone, this is you. This is what I made for you.’”

Months before he revealed he would not be coming back for the third installment of the Creed series, Stallone attacked Winkler on Instagram saying he was “sucking Rocky dry.”

“After IRWIN controlling ROCKY for over 47 years, and now CREED, I really would like have at least a little WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN – I believe That would be a FAIR gesture from this 93 year old gentleman,” he said.

