Sylvester Stallone Under Pressure From Family To Make Their Reality Show A Kardashian-Level Hit: Sources
Rocky brawler Sylvester Stallone’s TV series Tulsa King was KOed by some critics — and now he’s desperate to avoid another battering with his family’s upcoming reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 77-year-old actor is under immense pressure to make stars out of his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 54, and their daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.
“Sly’s wife and kids are expecting this to be the start of reality TV superstardom,” revealed an insider. “Anything less than that will be seen as a huge disappointment.”
Sources revealed that Stallone initially balked at the project but eventually caved in. The show is being produced by Keeping Up With The Kardashians producers.
“It better be a hit,” said a source. “or Sly will be toast in his own household.”
Another insider explained, “Basically, he’s doing this for his kids. Sly doesn’t need to be any more famous or make any more money, but he would love for his daughters’ dreams to come true — even if that might involve a PR stunt or two.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to Sylvester and Jennifer are suspicious of the couple’s recent divorce attempt with some questioning if it was a ploy to increase interest ahead of the show’s premiere.
“Everyone is super suspicious,” said a source. “Those two have been happily married for decades and then they film a reality show and snap — they’re getting divorced. Something is off there! We all thing it was a PR stunt,” the source added.
“What people don’t know about Sly is how media savvy he is. He knows all the tricks in the business. He even invented a few of them,” they added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sly and Jennifer dismissed their divorce case weeks after Jennifer filed. In her original petition, she accused Sly of hiding marital assets which he denied.
Sly later said about the divorce, "Let's just say that it was a very tumultuous time. There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.”
The two have been married since 1997 and do not have a prenuptial agreement in place.