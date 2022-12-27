Sylvester Stallone Under Pressure From Family To Make Their Reality Show A Kardashian-Level Hit: Sources

Rocky brawler Sylvester Stallone’s TV series Tulsa King was KOed by some critics — and now he’s desperate to avoid another battering with his family’s upcoming reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 77-year-old actor is under immense pressure to make stars out of his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 54, and their daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.