‘Everyone Is Super Suspicious’: Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin’s Friends Question If Called Off Divorce Was Real
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are being accused of faking a divorce battle to boost interest in the family’s upcoming reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Everyone is super suspicious,” spilled a source about the rocky time the Rambo star, 76, recently had with 54-year-old Flavin, which allegedly had them both hurtling towards divorce until their children glued the marriage back together.
“Those two have been happily married for decades and then they film a reality show and snap — they’re getting divorced. Something is off there! We all thing it was a PR stunt,” the source added.
“What people don’t know about Sly is how media savvy he is. He knows all the tricks in the business. He even invented a few of them,” spilled the insider.
The family’s Paramount+ show — from the producers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — will train the cameras on Sly and Jennifer and daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.
“Basically, he’s doing this for his kids,” said an insider. “Sly doesn’t need to be any more famous or make any more money, but he would love for his daughters’ dreams to come true — even if that might involve a PR stunt or two.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jennifer slapped Sly with divorce papers in August. Sources were quick to spill details of the split revealing the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle in 1997.
The split appeared to turn nasty immediately with Jennifer accusing Sly of hiding martial assets. Her filing read, “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor.”
Sly denied the accusations. Weeks later, the duo called off the divorce and have been together ever since.