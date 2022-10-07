What Breakup? Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Spotted Together For First Time Since Shocking Divorce Mess
What split? Sylvester Stallone was spotted with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, for the first time since their messy almost divorce. The Rocky actor, 76, was photographed looking happy in love with the former model, 54, just one month after she filed for divorce and accused him of hiding their marital assets.
The couple was spotted packing on the PDA in Manhattan Thursday, less than two weeks since they decided to give their marriage another shot. Sly looked suave, wearing a navy sweater, matching pants, and dark-colored shoes for the afternoon stroll with his wife of 25 years on his arm.
Jennifer kept it casual in white jeans, a beige turtleneck, and caramel stilettos. Using one arm to carry her sleek purse, the mom of three clutched onto her husband to show their union in front of cameras.
Both Sly and Jennifer were wearing their rings — which they made sure were on display for the paparazzi to see.
The husband and wife of two decades — who were getting a divorce last month — appeared to be in great moods for their first outing since deciding not to pull the plug on their marriage.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jennifer filed for divorce from Sly on August 19 after Sly covered up the tattoo of his wife with the family's dead dog.
In the filing, Jennifer said their two-decades-long marriage was "irretrievably broken." She accused the action star of hiding marital assets and made it clear that she wanted their Florida mansion.
Despite what seemed like a nasty split, Sly and Jennifer revealed they had revived their marriage on September 23.
“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” Sly's spokesperson confirmed, adding, "they are both extremely happy."
RadarOnline.com discovered there was a lot of money on the line had the couple gone through with their divorce.
As this outlet reported, Sly and Jennifer never signed a prenup when they said "I do" in 1997, meaning community property and the actor's $400 million fortune was up for grabs.
Dividing up the property and Sly's money isn't on the table anymore now that their divorce is off. The couple, who has experienced several highs and lows in their decades-long relationship, share three adult daughters — Sistine, 24, Sophia, 25, and Scarlet, 20