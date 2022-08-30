Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Sylvester Stallone
Exclusive Details

Sylvester Stallone Fighting Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Over Use Of $35 Million Palm Beach Mansion, Denies Hiding Assets

sylvester stallone divorce ex jennifer flavin wife hiding assets million mansion pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 30 2022, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sylvester Stallone has denied his estranged wife Jennifer Flavins claim he was hiding assets in their divorce, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 76-year-old action star responded to Flavin’s petition that was filed earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

In her filing, Flavin said she was ready to end the marriage after 25 years. The decision came days after fans noticed Stallone had covered up a tattoo of Flavin with an image of a dog.

His rep initially released a statement stating, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable." Days later, the divorce was revealed.

sylvester stallone divorce ex jennifer flavin wife hiding assets million mansion
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Flavin demanded the exclusive use of the $35 million mansion in Palm Beach that they are currently renovating. In photos taken after the divorce was filed, Stallone’s wife had been seen entering the residence with her daughter.

In the divorce filing, it was also brought up that Flavin believed Stallone had been hiding marital assets. Her lawyer wrote, “the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

“The Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings,” her attorney said.

In his response, Stallone agreed that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Article continues below advertisement
sylvester stallone divorce ex jennifer flavin wife hiding assets million mansion
Source: mega

denied he had “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

His lawyers said the actor had “has not engaged” in that activity. He also opposed Flavin’s demand that she be allowed to use the Palm Beach mansion for herself until the outcome of the divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Stallone said he was not against paying for Flavin’s legal bills but wanted the “conduct of each party” to be watched by both parties.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple purchased the Palm Beach estate in December 2020 and recently started major construction.

sylvester stallone divorce ex jennifer flavin wife hiding assets million mansion
Source: mega

Records obtained by RadarOnline.com show the couple hired a construction company that was set to complete demolition, renovations, and additions to the existing residence, including the existing pool/spa, guest house, site/privacy wall, seawall, and dock.

The judge has yet to rule on who gets to stay inside the mansion.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.