Bob Marley's Grandson, Reggae Artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Found Dead In Car At 31
The grandson of legendary Reggae artist Bob Marley passed away at the age of 31, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Joseph Marley, known under his stage name as Jo Mersa, was discovered unresponsive in his vehicle on Tuesday, December 27. A cause of death has not been released at this time; however, Florida radio station WZPP claimed he died of an asthma attack.
Mersa followed in his family's musical footsteps and launched his own career in 2014 with the debut album, Comfortable.
Rap artist Jay-Z's music streaming service, TIDAL, tweeted about the devastating loss of the young artist following his body's discovery.
"Forever in our hearts. RIP Jo Mersa Marley. 🕯️🕊️," read the tweet.
Mersa was the son of Stephen Marley, whose father was the iconic Jamaican artist that fueled a revolution. Over the years, Mersa would play sentimental in his own father's work and was featured on several of Stephen's songs.
Marley's grandson continued the tradition of featuring fellow Jamaican reggae stars.
Mersa's 2014 Comfortable was a 6-song EP that featured artists Jemere Morgan and Wayne Marshall.
The talented young musician was also featured in fellow artists' work and appeared on Morgan Heritage's 2014 Strictly Roots album, which was a Grammy-winning success.
Mersa was gearing up for more hits in the industry with the release of his second album, Eternal, which came out in 2021.
His second album continued to lift up his peers through featured tracks that included Melii, Black-Am-i, Busy Signal, and Kabaka Pyramid.
His work reflected the similar values of his grandfather, decades after the singer suffered his 1981 tragic death at the age of 36.
An iconic symbol of Jamaican culture, Marley was considered a pioneer of the reggae genre and inspired a freedom movement in his home country through his advocacy for democratic ideals.
Marley was one of the best singers, songwriters, and performers of the 20th century and was known for his unique style that brought reggae to mainstream pop culture.
In July 1977, Marley was diagnosed with a form of malignant melanoma under his toenail. He refused his doctor's advice to have his toe amputated and opted for the nail/nail bed to be removed so that he could continue his career.
Sadly, in 1980, Marley collapsed while jogging in NYC on tour. After being taken to a hospital, physicians discovered that his cancer had spread to his lungs, brain, and liver.
Marley sought alternative treatment in Germany before he returned to the United States, where he succumbed to his cancer.
"Money can't buy life," were Marley's last words said to his son, Ziggy.