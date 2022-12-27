Bob Marley's Grandson, Reggae Artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Found Dead In Car At 31

The grandson of legendary Reggae artist Bob Marley passed away at the age of 31, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Joseph Marley, known under his stage name as Jo Mersa, was discovered unresponsive in his vehicle on Tuesday, December 27. A cause of death has not been released at this time; however, Florida radio station WZPP claimed he died of an asthma attack.

Mersa followed in his family's musical footsteps and launched his own career in 2014 with the debut album, Comfortable.