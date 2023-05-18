Your tip
Jake Tapper Faces Calls to Resign After CNN Anchor is Accused of ‘Propagandizing’ Durham Report

May 18 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was called on to resign this week over allegations he “propagandized” the Durham Report, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tapper came under fire on Monday after he claimed the Durham Report – which concluded that Donald Trump’s campaign did not collude with Russia to secure the 2016 presidential election – was “devastating to the FBI and to a degree, it does exonerate Donald Trump."

Political commentator and former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann took issue with Tapper’s remarks regarding the Durham Report and the FBI and accused the CNN star of “propagandizing” Special Counsel John Durham’s findings.

"It isn't. Not even close. No charges, just partisan ‘conclusions,’” Olbermann tweeted. “And Tapper of the new non-journalistic Chris Licht CNN is propagandizing.”

"Jake Tapper needs to resign," Olbermann added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Special Counsel John Durham published a report on Monday that found both the Department of Justice and the FBI “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” in connection with their investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign and alleged Russian collusion.

Durham’s report concluded that the FBI had no “credible grounds” to investigate the alleged links between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia and that Trump’s campaign did not collude with Russia to secure that year’s presidential election against Hillary Clinton.

Tapper regularly covered the investigation after it was first launched in 2017, and he once confirmed information found on the infamous Steele Dossier that was ultimately determined to have been fabricated.

Former President Trump welcomed Special Counsel Durham’s findings and demanded former FBI Director James Comey and the Democrats be held accountable for the "long-running and treasonous charade."

"I, and much more importantly, the American public have been victims of this long-running and treasonous charade started by the Democrats – started by Comey," Trump told Fox News after the Durham Report was published on Monday.

"There must be a heavy price to pay for putting our country through this,” the former president added.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 300-page Durham Report also concluded that PR exec and close Clinton ally Charles Dolan was the “likely” source behind the infamous “golden shower” allegations against Trump.

