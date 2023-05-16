Clinton Ally Identified as 'Likely' Source of Allegations Against Donald Trump

A close ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton has been identified as the “likely” source behind “salacious” rumors regarding Donald Trump at the time of the 2016 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a striking revelation to come in a 300-page report released by Special Counsel John Durham on Monday, Clinton ally and PR executive Charles Dolan was named as the “likely” source behind the infamous “golden shower” allegations against Trump nearly seven years ago.