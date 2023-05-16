Clinton Ally Identified as 'Likely' Source of Allegations Against Donald Trump

Durham Report: Hillary Clinton Ally Charles Dolan Identified as 'Likely' Source Behind 'Salacious' Golden Shower Allegations Against Donald Trump
A close ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton has been identified as the “likely” source behind “salacious” rumors regarding Donald Trump at the time of the 2016 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a striking revelation to come in a 300-page report released by Special Counsel John Durham on Monday, Clinton ally and PR executive Charles Dolan was named as the “likely” source behind the infamous “golden shower” allegations against Trump nearly seven years ago.
According to Durham’s report, Dolan served as a public relations expert with Russian contacts as well as a political advisor who helped both Bill and Hillary’s respective presidential campaigns.
In 2016, shortly before the presidential election between then-candidates Trump and Clinton, Dolan reportedly visited Russia and met with key staff members at Ritz Carlton in Moscow.
“I'm in Russia making plans to be adopted in the event this madman gets elected,” Dolan quipped in an email to an acquaintance during his Moscow trip at the time.
During his visit, Dolan was reportedly told of a rumor involving Trump, Russian prostitutes, and the Ritz Carlton presidential suite where President Barack Obama and then-First Lady Michelle Obama stayed in 2009.
That rumor ultimately made its way into the infamous Steele Dossier and it accused Trump of hiring prostitutes, in 2013, to urinate on the same bed where the Obamas slept four years prior.
“TRUMP’s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton, where he knew President and Mrs OBAMA (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia,” the Steele Dossier read before claiming the prostitutes “defiled” the presidential suite bed at Trump’s behest.
But Durham’s investigation found that Trump never stayed in the presidential suite where the rumored “golden shower” episode took place in 2013 and that the allegation was “most likely” fabricated by Dolan in 2016.
“Our investigation revealed that it was Dolan […] who actually interacted with the hotel staff identified in the Steele Reports [and] Dolan appears the most likely source of the allegations,” the Durham Report read.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Special Counsel Durham’s report ultimately concluded that the FBI had no “credible grounds” to investigate the alleged links between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.
The Durham Report also concluded that Trump’s 2016 campaign did not collude with Russia to procure that year’s presidential election.