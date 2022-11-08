'I Know That's Not Your Thing!' Donald Trump Says Former First Lady Melania NEVER Believed 'Golden Showers' Claims In Dossier
Donald Trump revealed former First Lady Melania immediately doubted the golden showers claims made in British former intelligence agent Christopher Steele's explosive dossier, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday night, #45 addressed a midterms rally crowd during a speech in Ohio, revealing Melania's response to the bombshell allegations.
The claims came from ex-spy Steele in a document now viewed as just speculation, alleging that Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a bed because Barack and Michelle Obama had once slept there.
"It wasn't good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady," Trump said on Monday night. "That was not a good dossier."
"JD, you never want to have to do that. Never. That was not good," he continued as the crowd laughed.
"But she actually believed me, she said, 'I know that's not your thing.' You know why? Because I'm a germ freak. She said, 'you're not — that's not your thing,'" Trump added.
He went on to vent his frustrations, stating "the fake dossier was paid for by Crooked Hillary Clinton, the DNC and the Democrat party."
The former president also voiced his support for Senate hopeful JD Vance and labeled Nancy Pelosi an "animal" in his speech after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in the couple's San Francisco home.
Accused attacker David DePape pleaded not guilty to state charges including attempted murder, elder abuse, and burglary. He also faces a federal charge of attempted kidnapping of the House Speaker.
While talking about a crime committed by an MS-13 gang member, Trump said she took a soft stance.
"Nancy Pelosi said please don't call them animals, they're human beings," he told the crowd. "I said no, they're animals. Of course, I think she's an animal, too, if you want to know the truth."
Trump also addressed the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, claiming he would have disowned his son Don Jr. if he was found with a computer containing similar content.
To conclude his speech, Trump teased a "major announcement" on November 15 at Mar-a-Lago, leading many to believe it will be his next run for president.
At a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend, he fueled the rumors by telling the audience "in the very next very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be so happy, OK?"
"You're going to be surprised at how soon. But first we have to win a historic victory for Republicans on November 8," he said.