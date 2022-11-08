'I Know That's Not Your Thing!' Donald Trump Says Former First Lady Melania NEVER Believed 'Golden Showers' Claims In Dossier

The claims came from ex-spy Steele in a document now viewed as just speculation, alleging that Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a bed because Barack and Michelle Obama had once slept there.

"It wasn't good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady," Trump said on Monday night. "That was not a good dossier."

"JD, you never want to have to do that. Never. That was not good," he continued as the crowd laughed.

"But she actually believed me, she said, 'I know that's not your thing.' You know why? Because I'm a germ freak. She said, 'you're not — that's not your thing,'" Trump added.