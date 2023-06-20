Cheryl Hines Confronted Husband RFK Jr. Over His Secret Trysts With Stunning Brunette Mom-of-Four

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. two-timed Cheryl Hines when she was his fiancée with a wealthy Connecticut socialite, RadarOnline.com can reveal. This week, the Democrat presidential candidate faced fresh tumult after details of his sizzling sex diary that revealed his serial womanizing and "lust demons” re-emerged.

Now we can reveal Hines confronted Bobby Jr. about a cheating scandal just weeks before he married the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress. Kennedy’s mistress was identified as a 42-year-old mother of four who was estranged from her husband at the time. Sources said Kennedy preyed on the shapely brunette at their gym.

RadarOnline.com is withholding the woman's name, but when contacted, she did not deny that she's intimately involved with Kennedy. “Bobby was well aware that she was going through a bitter divorce, and he took advantage of her at a very vulnerable time," a source said.

“Like he's done with numerous women before, he turned on the Kennedy charm to woo her into the sack. He's a no-good horndog," the source added. Insiders said the woman didn't realize Kennedy, an attorney and environmental activist who has become a major thorn in the side of President Joe Biden, was seriously involved with Cheryl, now 57.

"She's been terribly hurt by being led on by Bobby," said the source. "She really liked him, but now realizes he's a cad for giving her false hope that they might have a future together. He'd even hinted that marriage was a possibility."

Kennedy and his mistress traveled in the same social circles and worked out at the same gym in Armonk, N.Y., sources said. He was friendly with her estranged husband, an extremely well-to-do medical professional, until he lured the woman into a sexual relationship, said the source.

"When Bobby eyeballed the woman in a hot exercise outfit at the gym, he didn't waste a minute before putting on a full-court press to win her over to be more than just friends," said the source. "Bobby got her to give him a lift home in her fancy convertible, and from there he convinced her to hook up with him." While his romance with his Hollywood honey was heating up, Kennedy also invited his mistress to attend an event with him in Seattle in April 2013, the source revealed.

"Despite being involved with Cheryl, Bobby had the woman fly back home with him on the same plane. He didn't care about being caught," said the source. "Now the woman has become just another notch on his belt.”

Kennedy was branded a serial cheater after the tragic death of his estranged wife Mary Richardson, who committed suicide by hanging herself in May 2012. After the tragic headline-making incident, it became public knowledge that Kennedy had carried on numerous affairs during their marriage.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, RFK Jr.’s sordid sex life was also first laid bare for the world in 2013 with the release of a 398-page diary. It not only detailed Bobby Jr.'s daily activities, speeches, and family life during 2001, it included the names of 37 women he bedded during the period covered by the ledger.

He reportedly listed his conquests in the back of the book under the pre-printed heading "cash accounts." The lurid logbook is also laced with his Catholic guilt over his cheating, which follows the same pattern of affairs as his uncles, President John F. Kennedy, and U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy — and his own father, who was assassinated in 1968.

His dirty diary opened with the word his wife Mary is pregnant with their fourth child. Then Bobby Jr. rated his encounters with women from 1-10, with a 10 signifying he had sex! He rated 16 of the women as 10s.