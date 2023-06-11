Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shocking Confession: Dems Prez Candidate Says He Wanted to FAKE Separation From Wife Cheryl Hines to 'Protect Her' From Covid Comment Backlash

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. offered to announce his separation from his wife, Cheryl Hines, in an effort to protect her from the scrutiny of his anti-vax statements, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Hines expressed her support for her husband's political aspirations despite feeling the pressure of her public image becoming more critical. She also expressed her disagreement with her husband's controversial comments, stating that they do not reflect her own beliefs.

Hines revealed that the statement that led to Kennedy proposing the separation announcement was his comparisons between the Holocaust and Anthony Fauci's efforts to vaccinate Americans against the COVID-19 virus. "My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues … The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything," she told the outlet. "His opinions are not a reflection of my own."

Kennedy told the Times, "I saw how it was affecting her life, and I said to her, 'We should just announce that we are separated,' so that you can have some distance from me… We wouldn't really be doing anything, we would just — I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time where my statements and my decisions were impacting her." Hines claimed that she never even considered the possibility of going through with the fake separation, but Kennedy revealed that he did have a press release written up.

Kennedy has also faced scrutiny for his controversial takes around 5G technology and surveillance over the years. He's also suggested that drugs such as "S.S.R.I.s and benzos" are responsible for America's gun violence and school shootings. Additionally, Kennedy has expressed anti-vaccine views for years, having founded the World Mercury Project in 2016 to advocate against vaccines for children.

"I see both sides of the vaccine situation," Hines told the outlet. "There's one side that feels scared if they don't get the vaccine, and there's the side that feels scared if they do get the vaccine because they're not sure if the vaccine is safe. And I understand that." "So if Bobby is standing up and saying, 'Well, are we sure that they're safe and every vaccine has been tested properly?' That doesn't seem too much to ask," Hines continued. "That seems like the right question to be asking."

As Kennedy’s campaign for the 2024 presidential run progresses, public scrutiny surrounding his controversial views has continued to receive attention.

