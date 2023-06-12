Larry David Confirms He Does Not Support Cheryl Hines' Anti-Vaxxer Husband RFK Jr. for President
Larry David recently announced that while he “loves and supports” Cheryl Hines and her husband RFK Jr., he does not support the Democratic politician’s 2024 White House bid, RadarOnline.com has learned.
David, who stars alongside Hines on the hit HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm, confirmed he does not support RFK Jr.’s run for president shortly after Hines sat for an interview with the New York Times.
According to Hines, her controversial husband's decision to challenge President Joe Biden next year has not resulted in her losing any acting gigs – although she did reveal the situation temporarily affected a show she is currently working on.
“I haven’t lost any jobs because of my support for his candidacy, but there was a project I’m involved in where there was a pause for discussion about how his candidacy might affect what we are doing but it has been resolved,” she told the Times this weekend.
Meanwhile, RFK Jr. told the outlet that he feels “a lot of support and love” from his wife’s friends – including David.
“I feel a lot of support and love from most of her friends,” the 69-year-old anti-vaxxer-turned-presidential hopeful said, “including Larry.”
“But I’m sure there are people who just don’t talk to me about it, who feel uncomfortable or, you know, whatever,” he added.
When asked for comment, David told the Times: “Yes love and support, but I’m not ‘supporting’ him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hines announced her “full support” for her husband’s 2024 White House bid in April.
“I support my husband 100 percent and I love my husband,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress said during a brief exchange with reporters at an airport earlier this year. “It's going to be fun.”
“I think his body of work will get him everywhere he needs to go,” she added at the time.
Still, Hines previously spoke out to clarify that while she supports her controversial husband, the couple does not share all of the same views and disagree regularly on certain issues.
“My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own,” she tweeted after RFK Jr. came under fire in January 2022 when he suggested the Covid vaccine mandates were “worse” than what the Jewish community experienced during the Holocaust.
“While we love each other, we differ on many current issues," Hines reiterated.