'Lost All Respect': Cheryl Hines Under Fire For Supporting Anti-Vaxxer Husband RFK Jr.'s Presidential Bid
Cheryl Hines is being dragged for supporting husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential pursuit, with many pointing to his controversial anti-vaxxer views and comments on the COVID-19 mandate.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress has been subject to a wave of criticism after RFK Jr. announced he was throwing his hat in the ring.
"I didn't know that Cheryl Hines was married to Robert Kennedy Jr. an anti-vaxxer and true whacked out wannabe. Wish Cheryl would 'curb her enthusiasm' for her hubby," one wrote. "I have lost all respect for Cheryl Hines," another tweeted.
"@CherylHines you do realize that you don't have to co-sign your spouse's crazy conspiracy theories, don't you?" a third echoed. "What a disappointment," a fourth wrote while tagging the star.
Hines did, on the other hand, have some supporters who were hopeful she could land in the oval office alongside RFK Jr. if he is nominated. "Future First Lady Madam Hines!" one tweeted.
The A Bad Moms Christmas actress and her spouse haven't always seen eye to eye, and she publicly condemned comments about Anne Frank that RFK Jr. made during a rally against COVID-19 mandates.
"Even in Hitler Germany (sic), you could, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland. You could hide in an attic, like Anne Frank did," he said while comparing the vaccine requirements to Nazi Germany.
"My husband's reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive," Hines tweeted in response.
"The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own," she added.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the ordeal drove a wedge between the couple. An insider with knowledge on the situation said that Hines felt she had to address his remarks via Twitter as she was "so upset and angry by what Robert said, she felt there was simply no choice."
Despite their disagreements on certain subjects, Hines said she fully supports her husband's plans to run for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, describing RFK Jr. as a "fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy."