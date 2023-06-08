Chris Christie Roasted by Jake Tapper About Brutal 2016 Primary Results: 'What is Going to Make This Year Different?’

Two-time presidential hopeful Chris Christie held his own when roasted by Jake Tapper about his low poll numbers and brutal Republican primary results in 2016 when the ex-New Jersey governor appeared on Wednesday’s edition of The Lead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tapper pointed out Christie's shortcomings in the past presidential primaries, asking him what would be different this time. Christie's archnemesis Donald Trump has a comfortable lead on the GOP front, sliding by several candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — who is inching near.

“Now, right now you’re polling in the low single digits,” Tapper told Christie. “I know you haven’t even been in the race for a day. But in 2016, you ran, you placed 10th in Iowa and sixth in New Hampshire before getting out of the race. What is going to make this year different?” Christie didn't hesitate with his response and quickly threw Trump under the bus.

“The whole atmosphere is different, Jake,” he said. “In 2015 and 2016 we had a situation where Donald Trump had no record to speak of. He had been on a TV show, had been a developer – private developer in New York. There was no way to really make the case against him.”

"This is different today," Christie continued. "We know he said he would build a wall across the entire border of Mexico. He didn't do it. About a quarter of the wall was built. He said Mexico would pay for it. We haven't gotten our first peso."

Christie also mentioned several of Trump’s other failed promises, including his pledge to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, balance the federal budget, and get rid of the national debt. “On promises both big and small, he broke them,” Christie stated before revealing he plans to drag Trump throughout his campaign. “He disappointed our party. He disappointed the country. And that’s gonna be the focus of this campaign," Christie told Tapper.

Christie's appearance came hours after his weight became a hot topic, with Trump even weighing in on the fat-shaming comments. "@ChrisChristie needs to run. Not for President. He just needs to run," Trump political consultant Roger Stone tweeted with an edited photo of Christie that enhanced his size.

Trump jumped on the bandwagon by reposting the tweet on his Social Truth platform. However, Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a fitness and nutrition expert, told RadarOnline.com that Trump has no room to talk — and is at least 30 pounds overweight.

