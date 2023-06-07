Donald Trump Takes All-You-Can-Eat Dig at Chris Christie—But Who Actually Weighs More?
RadarOnline.com has exclusively commissioned a fitness expert to weigh in on the presidential-sized Battle of the Bulges between Donald Trump and Chris Christie – the target of the former commander-in-chief’s merciless fat shaming jokes.
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a fitness and nutrition expert, examined photographs of both Republican candidates to determine if the former New Jersey governor is heavier than the fat-shaming former president who seems to have gained a few pounds after leaving the White House.
“Both of them look pretty heavy,” Dr, Mirkin told RadarOnline.com. “I see abdominal obesity on both of them!”
Trump, 76, measures 6-feet 3-inches tall and his ideal weight should be between 176 to 216 pounds. 60-year-old Christie, who stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, should be between 155 to 189 pounds.
But Mirkin told RadarOnline.com that Christie appears to tip the scales at about 300 pounds while Trump weighs in at an overweight 250.
“Trump right now looks like he has a big belly and so does Christie,” Mirkin told RadarOnline.com. “But Christie is in big trouble. His picture shows severe abdominal obesity. The fact that he stores fat primarily in his belly is very concerning because that means he has fat in his liver --- and a fatty liver causes diabetes.”
“It looks like Trump also stores fat in his belly, but he also has a big buttock so it’s not as bad as Christie," he explained. "Fat in your buttocks is relatively benign but fat in your belly can lead to heart attacks, premature death and dementia.”
Since early June, Christie has endured an onslaught of cruel weight jokes from Trump and talking heads from conservative media outlets of his announcement to the join the already crowded 2024 presidential race.
Trump’s political consultant Roger Stone kicked off the grade school attacks by tweeting: "@ChrisChristie needs to run. Not for President. He just needs to run," while punctuating the dig with edited photo of Christie that enhanced his size.
Greg Gutfeld, the host of the Fox News program Gutfeld! joined the fray by snapping, "Chris Christie is planning to hop into the race next week… right after he gets a clean bill of health from his trainer at Sea World.”
Shortly after announcing his presidential bid, a pro-Trump super PAC, Make American Great Again Inc., took a swipe at Christie for proclaiming his candidacy spells bad news for top GOP challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
"Ron DeSantis is not ready for this moment, and Chris Christie will waste no time eating DeSantis’ lunch,” PAC spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.
Trump finally piled on the fat wagon by sharing a video created by two Twitter users showing Christie at an all-you-can-buffet holding a packed plate of food while announcing the launch of his campaign. Trump later went after Christie’s by mocking his campaign speech.
“How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good,” Trump spilled on Truth Social website.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fox News anchor John Roberts was forced to issue an on-air apology after saying Christie “could drink a lot that milkshake if he wanted to” in yet another size potshot.