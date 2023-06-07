Donald Trump Takes All-You-Can-Eat Dig at Chris Christie—But Who Actually Weighs More?

RadarOnline.com has exclusively commissioned a fitness expert to weigh in on the presidential-sized Battle of the Bulges between Donald Trump and Chris Christie – the target of the former commander-in-chief’s merciless fat shaming jokes.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a fitness and nutrition expert, examined photographs of both Republican candidates to determine if the former New Jersey governor is heavier than the fat-shaming former president who seems to have gained a few pounds after leaving the White House.

“Both of them look pretty heavy,” Dr, Mirkin told RadarOnline.com. “I see abdominal obesity on both of them!”