‘I Deeply Regret It’: Fox News Host John Roberts Apologizes for Off-Color Chris Christie Milkshake Remark
Fox News host John Roberts issued an apology to Chris Christie this week after making an off-color remark about the former New Jersey governor’s “physical stature,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The initial remark was made by Roberts on Tuesday during the Fox News program America Reports.
While discussing next year’s presidential election and Christie’s expected 2024 White House bid, Roberts made an unusual analogy regarding former President Donald Trump, Christie, the other Republican candidates, and milkshakes.
“We wonder about the net effect on the race, and to use a modification of a metaphor we were using on the panel earlier today,” Roberts explained. “It’s like, you have two milkshakes, right.”
“If the Republican Party is two milkshakes, and this one representing almost half the party — because that’s what the polling shows — has got one straw in it, and that’s Donald Trump’s straw,” he continued.
“And the other milkshake, which represents the non-Donald Trump part of the Republican Party, has how many straws in it now?” Roberts explained further. “And now we’re gonna have Chris Christie’s straw in there, and judging by Chris Christie’s physical stature, he could drink a lot of the milkshake if he wanted to. But you’re not affecting the Donald Trump milkshake.”
But Roberts apparently realized that his “light-hearted” joke about Christie came off as off-colored because he took part of the next hour’s broadcast to apologize to the former New Jersey governor regarding the milkshake remark.
“I just want to take a moment to address something, because I really do feel terrible about it,” the Fox News host confessed. “Earlier on the show, I was making an analogy to describe the Republican voter pool, and I made a comment that I meant to be light-hearted, but I immediately realized was hurtful toward Governor Chris Christie.”
“I should not have said what I said,” Roberts said. “I deeply regret it and I sincerely apologize to the governor.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Roberts was not the first person to target Christie over his weight as the former New Jersey governor prepares to enter the 2024 presidential race.
Ex-President Trump took aim at Christie’s weight last week after his former political advisor, Roger Stone, quipped about Christie’s expected White House run on Twitter.
"[Chris Christie] needs to run,” Stone wrote before Trump retweeted the post. “Not for President. He just needs to run.”
Meanwhile, fellow Fox News host Greg Gutfeld went on a short monologue about Christie’s weight during the network star’s program Gutfeld!
"Chris Christie is planning to hop into the race next week… right after he gets a clean bill of health from his trainer at Sea World," Gutfeld said. "Something about his blowhole being clogged with fluffernutter."
"Disgusting the things that they write," he continued. "But you know, some say he is presidential in that he’s already the candidate most shaped like the Oval Office."