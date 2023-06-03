Censored: Facebook Prevents Democrat Prez Candidate RFK Jr. from Launching Instagram Campaign Account
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims that the Facebook-owned platform, Instagram, is automatically banning his campaign account from the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"When we use our Team Kennedy email address to set up Instagram accounts, we get an automatic 180-day ban," said the Democrat candidate shared on Twitter along with a screenshot of the suspension.
"Can anyone guess why that's happening?" he asked his 1.3 million followers. "To silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic. Social media is the modern equivalent of the town square. How can democracy function if only some candidates have access to it?"
Kennedy's personal Instagram account was permanently suspended in February 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Meta, the parent company of image sharing platform, the presidential hopeful was banned for "repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,"
Twitter owner Elon Musk replied to Kennedy's post, asking him, "Would you like to do a Spaces discussion with me next week?"
The 69-year-old anti-vaxxer agreed to the request and thanked the billionaire for giving him "a voice."
Kennedy suggested that the Spaces take place on Monday, June 5, at 2 pm, but nothing is set in stone, and it's unclear whether or not Twitter will run into the same issue they had with the launch of Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign.
RFK Jr., the nephew of the 35th President, John F. Kennedy, has made a name for himself by sharing several conspiracies over the years. He's suggested that vaccines can cause autism and even believes his uncle was assassinated by his own administration.
The candidate wrote in his book, American Values: Lessons I Learned From My Family, that his uncle appeared to have a hunch about his impending doom prior to his final visit to Dallas in November 1963, where he was fatally shot.
Despite the environmental lawyer's controversial takes, he's still considered a serious opponent to President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic Primaries set to take place in less than a year from now.
According to recent polls on RealClearPolitics, Kennedy currently sits at 20 points. It's a far cry from Biden, who is comfortably at 60 points but is well above Marianne Williamson at just 8 points.
