Robert Kennedy Jr. Says He's Been Labeled 'Anti-Vaccine' by Critics in an Effort to Silence Him
Robert Kennedy Jr., 69, denied being "anti-vaccine" despite being labeled one for years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RFK Jr. issued the claim during News Nation's town hall event on Wednesday night.
After a physician asked the Democrat presidential candidate what his stance on vaccines was, the controversial political figure appeared to walk back his outspoken position on childhood vaccinations.
After RFK Jr.'s interview on Joe Rogan's podcast spurred an internet debate with Dr. Peter Hotez, a Houston-based physician that specialized in developing patent-free low-cost vaccines, Kennedy's town hall remarks were puzzling, to say the least.
When asked what his thoughts on vaccines were, Kennedy said he wasn't "anti-vaccine."
"I've never been anti-vaccine," Kennedy said, as he claimed he had been silenced.
"I've said that hundreds and hundreds of times, but that doesn't matter because that's a way of silencing me," Kennedy continued his answer. "Using that pejorative to describe me is a way of silencing or marginalizing me."
In an attempt to explain himself, Kennedy claimed he only ever advocated for further testing of vaccines.
"My position on vaccines is that they should be tested like other medicines, they should be safety tested," Kennedy continued.
Kennedy added, "unfortunately, vaccines are not safety tested, they're not."
When journalist Elizabeth Vargas interrupted Kennedy to correct his claim that vaccines weren't "safely tested", he didn't back down.
Kennedy recalled meeting Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Donald Trump's Chief Medical Advisor.
Kennedy then gloated about suing Fauci after the physician failed to hand over evidence that debunked his conspiracy theory that childhood vaccines caused autism.
"They said they could not provide a single safety study for any vaccine that is on the childhood schedule," RFK Jr. said. "What I've said is other medicine are required to do that, and we should do that for vaccines."
"If I'm wrong, show me the test, show me the study. You won't be able to 'cause there are none," Kennedy added.