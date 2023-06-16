Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 'Aware' of 'Danger' by Running for Office, Refuses to Fear Possible CIA Assassination

His interview with Rogan came after RFK Jr. claimed on Hannity there is evidence the CIA allegedly had a role in a plot that led to JFK's assassination at the hands of Lee Harvey Oswald.

"There's millions of pages of documents; CIA documents, of transcripts, of recorded conversations from the Cuban embassy in Mexico City – it's hard to summarize the evidence," he said. "And most of the people in that investigation believe that it was the CIA that was behind it – because the evidence was overwhelming to them."

"It was my father's first instinct that the agency had killed his brother," said Kennedy.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.