Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 'Aware' of 'Danger' by Running for Office, Refuses to Fear Possible CIA Assassination
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that he has taken "precautions" and is "aware" of the "danger" he's putting himself in by running for office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The politician appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, in which they discussed his controversial anti-vaccine stance and theories about his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, who he believes was assassinated by the CIA in Dallas, Texas, in 1963.
He has long stood by his beliefs that the COVID-19 vaccines cause autism although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is no link between the two.
RFK Jr., who authored the book The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the War on Democracy and Public Health, has also repeatedly questioned if the intelligence agency could have been behind the assassination of his father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, in California in 1968.
During his podcast appearance, Rogan asked the 2024 hopeful if he feared the same fate for himself should he get into power.
"What do you think happens when you get into office? Like, if you're talking about your uncle who was assassinated and you believe the intelligence agencies were a part of that, what happens to you?" Rogan inquired.
"Well, I got to be careful," Kennedy said. "And I'm aware of that — I'm aware of that danger. I don't live in fear of it, you know, at all. But I'm not stupid about it, and I take precautions."
His interview with Rogan came after RFK Jr. claimed on Hannity there is evidence the CIA allegedly had a role in a plot that led to JFK's assassination at the hands of Lee Harvey Oswald.
"There's millions of pages of documents; CIA documents, of transcripts, of recorded conversations from the Cuban embassy in Mexico City – it's hard to summarize the evidence," he said. "And most of the people in that investigation believe that it was the CIA that was behind it – because the evidence was overwhelming to them."
"It was my father's first instinct that the agency had killed his brother," said Kennedy.
As for his late father, RFK Jr. called for that murder investigation to be reopened in 2018 because he believes convicted Sirhan Sirhan did not act alone.
"Anybody who reads the autopsy report is — it's hard to believe that Sirhan shot my dad, that his bullets hit my dad," he told CBS News. "Sirhan was always in front of my father … And yet, all shots, all the four shots that hit my father came from behind him."