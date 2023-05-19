RFK Jr. Hunts Dad's 'Real' Killer: 2024 Presidential Candidate Son Demands Probe Into Cover-up
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was hell-bent on uncovering the true identity of his father's assassin in the years before he threw his hat into the 2024 presidential race, RadarOnline.com can report.
Robert F. Kennedy died on June 6, 1968, following his fatal shooting which happened shortly after claiming victory in that state's crucial Democratic primary. He was only 42.
RadarOnline.com learned that his son later discovered compelling evidence that a security guard at Los Angeles' Ambassador hotel may have murdered his father, leading him to believe RFK's convicted killer, Sirhan Sirhan, worked alongside Thane Eugene Cesar, to commit the sinister act.
"Police have never seriously investigated Cesar's role in my father's killing," RFK Jr. wrote in an Instagram post years before his own bid for the White House, taking to social media to build his case that Cesar fired off the fatal shot.
Famed pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht slammed police for sabotaging the probe, echoing RFK Jr.'s statement. "The investigation was shoddy," said Wecht, who was a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, a panel which pushed for investigations to be reopened concerning the assassinations of RFK and his brother John F. Kennedy.
Wecht also speculated Cesar may have been behind the fatal shot, although Cesar passed a polygraph test in which he claimed he never fired his weapon.
Cesar died in September 2019 at age 77 in the Philippines, taking his secrets to the grave.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Bobby Kennedy Pinned JFK's Killing on the CIA: RFK Jr. Says His Dad Saw It as Revenge for President's Moves to Rein in Agency
- 'I’m Not That Kind of Environmentalist': Sean Hannity Grills 2024 White House Candidate RFK Jr. Over His Use of Private Jets
- ABC News Edits Interview With Presidential Candidate RFK Jr. to Remove 'False Claims' About COVID-19 Vaccines
RFK Jr. detailed in his social media post why he thought Cesar was allegedly involved, claiming he "waited in the pantry as my father spoke in the ballroom, then grabbed my father by the elbow and guided him toward Sirhan."
"Sirhan fired two shots toward my father before he was tackled. By his own account, Cesar was directly behind my dad. Holding his right elbow with his own gun drawn when my dad fell backwards on top of him. Cesar repeatedly changed his story about when he exactly drew his weapon."
RFK was struck by three bullets, including the fatal head shot. Sirhan's .22-caliber revolver only held eight rounds, but witnesses reported hearing at least 13 shots and there were bullet holes in a wall and a door frame behind Sirhan.
A private eye said there were fears that if RFK were elected, he would gain access to top-secret files on his brother JFK's assassination, a possible motive to the killing.
Paul Schrade, who was shot that fateful night, also speculated there was another gunman.
Earlier this year, Sirhan was again denied parole more than a year after California's governor denied an earlier recommendation that he be released.