RFK Jr. Hunts Dad's 'Real' Killer: 2024 Presidential Candidate Son Demands Probe Into Cover-up

Famed pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht slammed police for sabotaging the probe, echoing RFK Jr.'s statement. "The investigation was shoddy," said Wecht, who was a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, a panel which pushed for investigations to be reopened concerning the assassinations of RFK and his brother John F. Kennedy.

Wecht also speculated Cesar may have been behind the fatal shot, although Cesar passed a polygraph test in which he claimed he never fired his weapon.

Cesar died in September 2019 at age 77 in the Philippines, taking his secrets to the grave.

