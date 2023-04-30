Anti-Vaxx Presidential Hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Comes Out AGAINST Trans Athletes Competing in Women's Sports

The anti-vax activist's family have been outspoken supporters of the trans community with the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organization, run by his sister Kerry, demanding the return of an award given out to Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

The foundation spoke out against the author's views on transgender issues and supporting anti-trans activists.

Kennedy's sister also released a statement earlier this week distancing herself and the foundation from her brother and his presidential campaign.

"I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations, and the role of social media platforms in policing false information," she said. "It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization."