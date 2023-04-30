Anti-Vaxx Presidential Hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Comes Out AGAINST Trans Athletes Competing in Women's Sports
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he is against "biological males" participating in women's sports during a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 69-year-old presidential hopeful, who is running as a Democrat in the upcoming primaries, was asked about his stance on transgender athletes competing in women's competitions during a CNN interview on Saturday, April 29.
"I am against people participating in women's sports who are biologically male," Kennedy told Michael Smerconish. "I think women have worked too hard to develop women's sports over the past 30 years. I watched it happen, and I don't think that's fair."
The anti-vax activist's family have been outspoken supporters of the trans community with the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organization, run by his sister Kerry, demanding the return of an award given out to Harry Potter author JK Rowling.
The foundation spoke out against the author's views on transgender issues and supporting anti-trans activists.
Kennedy's sister also released a statement earlier this week distancing herself and the foundation from her brother and his presidential campaign.
"I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations, and the role of social media platforms in policing false information," she said. "It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization."
Kennedy officially launched his presidential bid last week from Boston, taking on Democratic President Joe Biden.
The Democratic longshot stirred up headlines after being one of the US's most prominent anti-vaxxers after he attempted to link the vaccine to autism.
According to RealClearPolitics, Kennedy currently sits at around 19 points — a far cry from the sitting President, who rests comfortably at 62%.
The subject of transgender women in sports has become increasingly heated in recent years. Earlier this week, Lia Thomas claimed that despite her former teammates supporting her transition, they still don't support her ability to compete as a woman.
Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win a division one NCAA national championship in 2022 after swimming for the University of Pennsylvania's men's swim team.
The swimmer claimed that critics of transgender athletes are trying to "police women's bodies" and are "using the guise of feminism to sort of push transphobic beliefs."
