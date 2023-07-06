QAnon Leader Dies One Year After Claiming Donald Trump Was JFK Jr. in Disguise

Michael Protzman, a leader of far-right conspiracy group QAnon, has died at the age of 60 after succumbing to injuries from an accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Proztman was involved in a serious accident while riding his dirt bike on June 30 in Millville, Minnesota.

In 2021, Protzman famously claimed that despite being dead for over 50 years, the late President John F. Kennedy was actually still alive and was going to return to politics from the grave alongside his late son John F. Kennedy Jr.