QAnon Leader Dies One Year After Claiming Donald Trump Was JFK Jr. in Disguise
Michael Protzman, a leader of far-right conspiracy group QAnon, has died at the age of 60 after succumbing to injuries from an accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Proztman was involved in a serious accident while riding his dirt bike on June 30 in Millville, Minnesota.
In 2021, Protzman famously claimed that despite being dead for over 50 years, the late President John F. Kennedy was actually still alive and was going to return to politics from the grave alongside his late son John F. Kennedy Jr.
According to Vice News, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that Protzman had succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where he received care for a week after his accident.
A medical report from the Southern Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office stated that Protzman sustained "multiple blunt force injuries" that were inflicted after he "lost control of his dirt bike" at Meadow Valley Motocross track in Millville.
While alive, Protzman was seen as a controversial and divisive figure, who convinced thousands of Q-devotees that he could predict the future.
Protzman, who went by Negative 48 online, had such a stranglehold on his followers that in November 2021, he duped thousands of QAnon subscribers in traveling to the site of JFK's assassination at Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas, where Protzman claimed the Kennedy's "reappearance" would take place.
"Negative 48" alleged that the "reappearance" would feature Donald Trump's reinstatement as president by JFK — and that the two would join forces to take down the widespread conspiracy theory that claimed Washington D.C. was ridden with blood-drinking liberal pedophiles.
As outrageous as Protzman's claims were, QAnon believers flocked to his Telegram channel.
When Protzman's 2021 JFK prediction inevitably failed to produce the dead former president, he altered his message and once again called on followers to descend on Dealey Plaza in June 2022.
Protzman cited a cryptic message he was allegedly given by Trump at a MAGA rally.
Protzman told his followers that he was in direct communication with Trump — and that the GOP frontrunner was actually JFK Jr. in disguise.
Despite the audaciousness of his message, the conspiracy theorist continued to be supported by devoted believers, who often paid for his food and accommodations as he traveled across the country attending Trump rallies.