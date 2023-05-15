Eric Trump Under Fire After Giving Speech at Extreme-Right Conference Alongside Accused Neo-Nazis and QAnon Conspiracy Theorists
Eric Trump came under fire after headlining an extreme-right event alongside accused neo-Nazis and QAnon conspiracy theorists, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as former President Donald Trump campaigns for another term in the White House in 2024, Eric appeared at the Crystal Ballroom at Trump Doral Resort in Miami, Florida on Friday night.
The multi-day event was reportedly organized for former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken America tour and the conference featured several controversial speakers.
Two of those speakers, Scott McKay and Charlie Ward, were set to speak alongside Eric – but their appearances were abruptly canceled shortly after MSNBC host Rachel Maddow revealed both McKay and Ward are “notorious pro-Hitler anti-Semites.”
Eric released a statement shortly after the pair’s appearances were canceled, claiming he personally asked that McKay and Ward be uninvited from the event.
“I asked the event organizer that the speaker be uninvited and they – because there’s more than one – won’t be allowed on our property,” Eric wrote despite the fact he appeared alongside McKay and Ward numerous other times during the ReAwaken America tour.
But while the pair were ultimately prohibited from attending the conference, former President Trump’s 39-year-old son still appeared alongside a number of other questionable speakers – including former American Idol contestant-turned-conspiracy theorist Jimmy Levy and purported QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin.
Levy, during his speech at the event, spoke about his time on American Idol before claiming that “Hollywood powerbrokers” drink the blood of children.
“These people are drinking the blood of children,” he charged. “These people are injecting a chemical called adrenochrome that they extract from children that are scared. This is really happening.”
“And this is the most popular chemical used in Hollywood, for the youth, it’s a fountain of youth,” Levy added. “They say it’s disgusting and it needs to be exposed.”
As for Crokin, she repeated a number of QAnon conspiracy theories – including the debunked “Pizzagate” theory that ex-President Trump is battling a shadowy cabal of “deep state” child sex traffickers.
“As most of you guys know, I’ve been exposing Pizzagate since 2016,” she told the crowd over the weekend. “Okay. Yes, it’s been a very long seven years, let me tell you. Somehow I’m still here. But for those that don’t know, Pizzagate is very simple.”
“WikiLeaks unleashed the Podesta emails and 2016,” she explained. “And then those emails we discovered that Podesta and associates were using known pedophile code words in a context that does not apply to food. And one of the main code words they used was pizza.”
Although Eric did not regurgitate any popular QAnon conspiracy theories during his speech, he did target his father’s critics and the Democratic Party for “weaponizing every single system for their benefit” and constantly attacking the Trump family.
“The Democratic Party will weaponize every single system for their benefit, it’s deeply scary,” Eric, alongside his wife Lara, charged. “They can put as many bullets in us as they want, we get hit by another arrow every single day, you see it on TV.”
“But, for everyone you see on TV, I promise you we get struck with another 20, and guys I promise, this family will never give up,” he continued. “You’ve got a man who’s got more backbone than any human being I have ever met in my life.”