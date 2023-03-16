Pillow Fight: Mike Lindell Accused Of Financing QAnon-Supporting Extremists
Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell's alleged financial ties to the QAnon community have been uncovered through an investigation conducted by a non-profit and media watchdog group, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Media Matters claimed the MyPillow CEO has been giving numerous QAnon-supporting shows and figures discount codes for their followers to use, also providing sweetened deals for other far-right figures.
Funding for the political movement was exposed as the company's vice president for sales and marketing told The New York Times that the company gives entities with discount codes "a share — 25 percent or more — of all sales linked."
Lindell was accused of providing at least 34 QAnon-supporting or other far-right extremist entities with MyPillow discount codes for their followers to use.
Among the 17 QAnon-supporting shows and figures who have the codes include QAnon influencers Melissa Redpill The World and Pepe Lives Matter, QAnon-supporting show RedPill78, and Sidney Powell, an attorney who represented Trump's 2020 campaign.
A group of extremists was also provided with the discount codes, the investigation disclosed, listing Roger Stone, Stew Peters, Pete Santilli, as well as Nick Moseder.
There was a tweet from a senior researcher at Media Matters Alex Kaplan shared in October 2021 that supported the claims, which read, "Zak Paine, a QAnon show host who participated in part of the insurrection, has announced MyPillow is now sponsoring his show via a coupon code that will financially benefit the show. Said Paine, 'Mike Lindell wants to keep me on the air.'"
Lindell, known for being one of Fox News' biggest advertisers, has long doubled down on claims the latest presidential election was stolen.
The embattled political activist has been at the center of controversy amid news he was forced to borrow $10 million to fight defamation lawsuits from voting machine companies.
Lindell is embroiled in drama, also now facing a personal tax audit.
Lindell told Newsweek on March 15 that it "sure seems suspicious" that the Internal Revenue Service decided to audit him.
"I mean, I've never been audited before in my life," Lindell said. "This is just kind of weird. You know, auditing Mike Lindell. So, it sure seems suspicious."